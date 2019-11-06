FBI identifies man killed in mysterious DeKalb County explosion

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has identified the victim of a deadly explosion at a DeKalb County apartment complex.
James Douglas Lark, 30 of Atlanta, died Sunday in the explosion. The FBI said no other information is being released at this time.
Neighbors at Redan Cove apartments told Channel 2 Action News they were awakened by a loud boom around 1:30 a.m.
Someone later discovered Lark's dismembered body. She initially thought it was a Halloween prank.
On Monday, Channel 2 Action News confirmed the FBI opened an investigation into the death and explosion. Beyond no suspicion of terrorism, there are few details and plenty of questions.
"We know where it happened, right where the individual was deceased. What he was doing between those two buildings, at that point, at 1:30 in the morning on Sunday, we don't know at this point," said FBI spokesperson Kevin Rowson.
