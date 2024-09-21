Father shoots ex’s new boyfriend after dispute in Walmart parking lot in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A dispute between an ex-couple and the new boyfriend led to gunfire in a Walmart parking lot, according to DeKalb County police.

Police responded to the Walmart parking lot at 4375 Lawrenceville Highway in reference to a person shot just after 7 p.m. Friday evening.

When police arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to both of his arms. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As police investigated the details surrounding the incident, DKPD say they arrested 30-year-old Kenneth Ellsworth Jr., who is the father of the children.

Police say it appears the children’s mother and her boyfriend were exchanging child custody of shared children with Ellsworth.

He has been charged with aggravated assault and is housed at the DeKalb County Jail.

