Father of 4 shot to death in DeKalb motel room in front of girlfriend

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned that a father of four was shot and killed at a DeKalb motel early Wednesday morning.
Police said the 39-year-old victim and his girlfriend were staying at the America's Best Value Inn on Candler Road when someone knocked at the door around 1 a.m.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington was the only reporter to talk to the victim's girlfriend. Her emotional interview, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
The victim opened the door and was assaulted by the suspect. Police said the two fought and the victim was shot and killed.
Police are still searching for the male suspect.
