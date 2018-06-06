  • Father of 4 shot to death in DeKalb motel room in front of girlfriend

    By: Audrey Washington

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned that a father of four was shot and killed at a DeKalb motel early Wednesday morning. 

    Police said the 39-year-old victim and his girlfriend were staying at the America's Best Value Inn on Candler Road when someone knocked at the door around 1 a.m.

    Channel 2's Audrey Washington was the only reporter to talk to the victim's girlfriend. Her emotional interview, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon. 

    The victim opened the door and was assaulted by the suspect. Police said the two fought and the victim was shot and killed. 

    Police are still searching for the male suspect. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Father of 4 shot to death in DeKalb motel room in front of girlfriend

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 shot in DeKalb County; suspect at large

  • Headline Goes Here

    DeKalb County aims to hire teachers for more than 2 dozen schools

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bridge over I-285 at Stone Mountain finished

  • Headline Goes Here

    McDonald's employee hit, killed on his way home from work