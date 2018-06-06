  • New search begins for woman who vanished in 1996

    By: Mark Winne

    Updated:

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned that authorities are beginning a search today in Morrow for a woman who vanished in 1996.

    Sherri Vanessa Holland disappeared on her way back home to Atlanta from her Florida vacation home. 

    Her BMW was found abandoned by authorities eight days later with flat tires.

    Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has been covering this story since the disappearance and, on Tuesday, he spoke with authorities about a major break in the case.

    Chief James Callaway of the Morrow Police Department, said a tipster has provided the hottest lead in the case in 20 years.

    "It’s our hope and it’s my personal prayer that we do find Sherri Holland out there in the woods tomorrow to bring some closure to this family," Callaway said.

