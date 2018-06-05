In August of 1996, Sherrif Vanessa Holland disappeared on her way back home to Atlanta from her Florida vacation home.
Her BMW was found abandoned by authorities eight days later.
Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has been covering this story since and on Tuesday spoke with authorities about a major break in the case.
Twenty years later, the Morrow Police Chief says a tipster has provided the hottest lead in the case in 20 years.
"It’s our hope and it’s my personal prayer that we do find Sherri Holland out there in the woods tomorrow to bring some closure to this family," said Morrow Police Chief James Callaway.
