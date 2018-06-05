Mother accused of leaving 6-month-old in hot car while she shopped

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police arrested a mother accused of leaving her 6-month-old inside the car while she went into TJ Maxx.
It happened Sunday night at the store on Roswell Road near Johnson Ferry.
Cobb County police told Channel 2’s Chris Jose that alert customers spotted the baby inside the car in the parking lot and called 911.
The man and woman were in the parking lot unloading their bags when they noticed the baby. They told police the windows were up, the doors were locked and the keys were not in the ignition.
After calling police, the couple went into the store to try and call for the mother.
What happened when the mother came forward, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}