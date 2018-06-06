  • IHOP announces it's changing its iconic name

    Next week, The International House of Pancakes or “IHOP” is officially changing its name.

    The restaurant tweeted Monday that it is flipping its name.

    People are wondering if it stands for bacon, biscuits or breakfast.

    IHOP’s communications director had a clue, saying “we are serious about the quality of food and our menu, and the name change reflects that.”

