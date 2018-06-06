0 Police: Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies shot and killed a man after he pointed a gun at them, authorities said.

Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff told Channel 2 Action News that Roger Dale Sims called 911 early Wednesday morning and said that he had just shot his wife.

When deputies arrived at the home, along with LaGrange police officers, authorities said they found the suspect on the porch holding two handguns. He then walked into the front yard, firing into the ground, investigators said.

At one point, authorities said Sims put one of the guns on a truck parked in the yard and put the other gun to his head.

After deputies said they told Sims to put down the weapon, he pointed a gun in the direction of the deputies and officers and they fired at Sims, striking him several times. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

All officers and deputies are OK.

Authorities said it was later discovered that Sims wife had actually passed away 14 months ago in an car accident.

“The officers and deputies did exactly what they are trained to do in these unfortunate situations and I am grateful for them and the LaGrange Police Department,” Sheriff James Woodruff.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the scene.

