Family wants answers in mysterious death of college student hit on I-285

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Friends and family of a 23-year-old woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in I-128 last week say they don't understand how she ended up on the highway.
Diana Rodriguez was hit by multiple vehicles around 5 a.m. last Wednesday. None of the vehicles that hit her stopped.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach talked to Rodriguez's friends, who said she wasn't near her car, wasn't walking from her car and doesn't live anywhere near where she was killed. They say there's no way she would have taken her own life.
The college student was taking a break from school for the semester, family members said.
We're working to learn more about the 23-year-old's mysterious death, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
