ATLANTA - You'll want to be watching our weather forecasts for the next few days because our Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologists want you to be aware of the threat of possible severe weather this weekend.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said the chance for strong storms moves in Saturday night into Sunday morning.
The highest risk for severe weather will be in western parts of Georgia, but metro Atlanta could see storms, as well.
"It's going to be highest to our west, this Saturday night into Sunday. A lower risk into north Georgia but there is a chance for some strong storms," Monahan said.
The main threats will be heavy rain, wind gusts of up to 60 mph and isolated brief tornadoes.
WEEKEND STORM RISK: There is a risk of strong/severe storms Saturday night into Sunday morning -- but it is a LOWER risk than parts of Alabama and Georgia saw last weekend. The highest risk is well to our west.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) March 7, 2019
