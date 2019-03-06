COBB COUNTY, Ga. - One person is in custody after a double shooting Wednesday in Cobb County, police say.
Police say two people were shot on Wellington Lane off Johnson Ferry Road in East Cobb Wednesday afternoon. Their conditions have not been released.
NewsChopper 2 is over the scene, where over a dozen law enforcement vehicles were parked in a neighborhood and SWAT officers wearing tactical gear had their guns drawn.
Channel 2's Tom Regan is at the scene, where he is working to learn the conditions of the victims and the motive for the shooting.
That traffic is on Johnson Ferry nb. Police activity at Wellington Lane (north of Sewell Mill) has the right lane blocked. Cobb PD tells us 2 people were shot. The SWAT is at a house. Updates on @wsbtv Ch 2 Action News. pic.twitter.com/nSbDLyIXGg— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) March 6, 2019
Parents from schools in the area reached out to tell Channel 2 Action News that they were upset parents weren't notified about the shooting.
This is happening near Walton High School. My friend was headed home from work when he snapped these photos. pic.twitter.com/Bi530y979C— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) March 6, 2019
Officials are reporting heavy traffic in the area and are advising drivers to find an alternate route.
We're working to learn more about how this shooting unfolded, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- VIDEO: Woman upset with Wendy's order pulls gun on drive-thru worker
- Popular Atlanta BBQ restaurant destroyed by fire; Owner vows to rebuild
- Authorities: Girl kept in cage, starved before she was buried in backyard
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}