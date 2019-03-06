  • BREAKING: 1 in custody after double shooting in Cobb County

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - One person is in custody after a double shooting Wednesday in Cobb County, police say. 

    Police say two people were shot on Wellington Lane off Johnson Ferry Road in East Cobb Wednesday afternoon. Their conditions have not been released. 

    NewsChopper 2 is over the scene, where over a dozen law enforcement vehicles were parked in a neighborhood and SWAT officers wearing tactical gear had their guns drawn.

    Channel 2's Tom Regan is at the scene, where he is working to learn the conditions of the victims and the motive for the shooting.

    Parents from schools in the area reached out to tell Channel 2 Action News that they were upset parents weren't notified about the shooting. 

    Officials are reporting heavy traffic in the area and are advising drivers to find an alternate route. 

    We're working to learn more about how this shooting unfolded, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 5 p.m.

