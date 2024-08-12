EVICTION ERROR: DeKalb woman says she’s living out of boxes after false eviction put on her record

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Alexis Mennefield says for months she’s been living out of boxes and in limbo of being forced out of her DeKalb County rental home.

“It’s really frustrating to deal with this situation,” Mennefield said.

She told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln she discovered her property management company, Main Street Renewal placed a false eviction dating back to 2017 on her rental consumer report.

She discovered the error this year after being denied when applying for a new rental.

“It’s been affecting me being able to move,” she told Lincoln.

Mennefield says the contradiction is, she’s been living in this rental for the last seven years. She showed Lincoln her ledger of consistent rent payments, year to date.

“The court order states that for nonpayment for October, November, and December, of 2017, there’s a payment here, a payment here, and a payment here,” she said.

