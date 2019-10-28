Metro Atlanta elementary student made 'kill list,' police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An elementary school student in DeKalb County will be charged with making terroristic threats for creating a "kill list."
The Montgomery Elementary School student, who has not been identified because of the person's age, will be charged with terroristic threats on a process summons. But the student will not be arrested and processed in juvenile intake, due to age.
Channel 2's Richard Elliot spoke with a mom of a fourth grader, and she was upset that she didn't know until he told her.
TRENDING STORIES
- Convicted rapist sought after being released from prison ‘in error'
- Here are all of the Georgia billionaires listed in Bloomberg's Billionaire Index
- When woman lost her memory in childbirth, husband wrote book of their love story
"I'm terrified, and to know that I haven't been alerted in my email yet from the school or the district really upsets me," parent Lauren Taylor said.
Officials said it appears that at no point were any students in any immediate danger.
The DeKalb County School District said officials did a thorough investigation when they found out about the alleged list. School counselors and social workers were made aware of the situation to provide support for students and families.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}