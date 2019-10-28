  • Metro Atlanta elementary student made 'kill list,' police say

    By: Richard Elliot

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An elementary school student in DeKalb County will be charged with making terroristic threats for creating a "kill list."

    The Montgomery Elementary School student, who has not been identified because of the person's age, will be charged with terroristic threats on a process summons. But the student will not be arrested and processed in juvenile intake, due to age.

    Channel 2's Richard Elliot spoke with a mom of a fourth grader, and she was upset that she didn't know until he told her.

    TRENDING STORIES

    "I'm terrified, and to know that I haven't been alerted in my email yet from the school or the district really upsets me," parent Lauren Taylor said.

    Officials said it appears that at no point were any students in any immediate danger. 

    The DeKalb County School District said officials did a thorough investigation when they found out about the alleged list. School counselors and social workers were made aware of the situation to provide support for students and families.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories