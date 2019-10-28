0 Here are all of the Georgia billionaires listed in Bloomberg's Billionaire Index

ATLANTA - A new list is out tracking the world's 500 richest people. The Bloomberg's Billionaire Index lists out the richest people on earth, who have a net worth starting at $4.16 billion.

The world's richest person, as calculated by Bloomberg, is no surprise: It's Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos. His net worth is an astounding $110 billion.

The second richest person in the world as listed as Bill Gates, with a fortune of $108 billion. Other notables in the top 10 include Warren Buffett, Mark Zuckerberg and Charles Koch.

But there are some locals that made the list. Take a look at Georgia's richest people:

466: John Brown - $4.39 billion

Brown served as president and CEO of Stryker Corp., a medical device and software company, for 32 years before retiring as chairman in 2009.

442: Donald M. "Bubba" Cathy - $4.56 billion

Cathy is the son of Truett Cathy, the founder of Chick-fil-A. According to Forbes Magazine, Bubba serves as Chick-fil-A's executive vice president and is president of the company's Georgia-based Dwarf House and Truett's Grill.

441: Dan Cathy - $4.56 billion

Cathy is the son of Truett Cathy, the founder of Chick-fil-A. He is chairman, president, and CEO of Chick-fil-A.

431: Bernie Marcus - $4.60 billion

Marcus co-founded Home Depot and was the company's first CEO; he served as Chairman of the Board until retiring in 2002.

204: Jim Kennedy - $7.92 billion

Kennedy is chairman of Cox Enterprises. He is the grandson of former Ohio Governor and presidential candidate James M. Cox, who founded the company in 1898.

Forbes Magazine recently released its list of the 400 richest people in America. It includes more people from Georgia.

In the list, it says CNN creator Ted Turner has net worth of $2.1 billion.

Mailchimp co-founder Dan Kurzius ranked 370 with a net worth of $2.2 billion. Mailchimp co-founder Ben Chestnut also ranked 370 with a net worth of $2.2 billion.

Randall Rollins, the chairman of Rollins pest control, had a net worth listed as $3.6 billion. Rollins' brother, Gary Rollins, has a net worth of $3.7 billion.

Home Depot co-founder and Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank has a net worth listed at $5.5 billion.

