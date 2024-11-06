Dunwoody police add public safety ambassadors to help with non-emergency calls

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Dunwoody police have launched their new Public Safety Ambassador program, designed to enhance public safety and improve response times.

The ambassadors are civilian employees who support officers by responding to non-emergency calls, helping stranded drivers, and checking on traffic hazards.

The program allows the department to keep more sworn officers available for serious calls.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The program was approved by the city council in May 2024 and designated funding for four Public Safety Ambassador positions.

Two ambassadors have already completed training for the program, which includes classroom instruction followed by several weeks of hands-on, on-the-job training with a sworn officer.

The department is recruiting candidates to fill their two remaining ambassador positions.

For more information on the positions, visit the city’s career opportunities website.

TRENDING STORIES:

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting near Atlanta University Center

Falcons superfan arrested at Cowboys game, accused of swindling tailgate group out of $14,000

23-year-old found guilty of luring Sandy Springs man to his death using dating site

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group