Dunwoody announces proposed increase to property taxes, millage rate to remain unchanged

DUNWOODY, Ga. — In a pair of announcements, the City of Dunwoody announced they planned to increase their property tax rates but will not increase the millage rate.

According to the city, the dueling notices are due to millage rates compared to rollback millage rates.

For Dunwoody, the property taxes will be 3.61% over the rollback millage rate, even though the rate itself for 2025 will be unchanged.

In terms of why the city released two different statements on the property tax, officials said it was “to give context that the state one does not allow.”

More specifically, Dunwoody officials said the rate was set based on a yearly assessment by the board of tax assessors, who review the value of property in DeKalb County for tax purposes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

"When the trend of prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the board of tax assessors is required by law to re-determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment," Dunwoody said in a statement. “This is called a reassessment."

A rollback millage rate must be computed to produce the same total revenue on the year’s tax digest, according to state law, but is calculated without factoring in the reassessments.

TRENDING STORIES:

“The budget tentatively adopted by the City of Dunwoody requires a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate; therefore, before the City of Dunwoody may finalize the tentative budget and set a final millage rate,” according to the city.

For taxpayers, more specifically homeowners, Dunwoody officials are trying to keep the millage rate at 3.040 mills for 2025, as well as include a one-mill reduction for homestead properties, which would make those homeowners have a rate of 2.040.

“The city will continue to freeze assessed values for those same properties,” Dunwoody officials said. “These combined exemptions mean that no homestead property will see a city tax bill increase this year.”

However, the city did confirm there will be tax increases for commercial properties and non-homesteaded residential properties such as rental units, which have higher assessed values.

By state law, changes to property taxes require public meetings, so the city will hold hearings on the tax increases at city hall on the following dates and times:

Monday June 16 at 8 a.m.

Monday June 16 at 6 p.m.

Monday June 30 at 6 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group