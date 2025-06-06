Explosion rocks Villa Rica after outbuilding at ammo supply shop catches fire

VILLA RICA, Ga. — Crews spent the night Thursday battling a fire at a Villa Rica ammunition supply shop after an explosion.

The explosion happened around 8:30 p.m. at Georgia Arms on Industrial Court.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers was at the scene Thursday night and spoke with Interim Fire Chief Dave Wade, who said firefighters were able to put out the fire pretty quickly.

Firefighters have been able to secure the scene until others can get out there Friday morning to figure out what happened.

When Rogers and her photographer arrived around 9 p.m., they found Carroll County firefighters spraying water from above, trying to put the flames out.

Officials said an outbuilding storing gunpowder caught on fire.

Georgia Arms sells ammunition and caught on fire a couple of years ago.

Rogers spoke to one employee who said everyone was worried when they heard there was another fire because the main building had recently been rebuilt.

Thankfully, firefighters say there was no damage to the main building or any other business in the industrial park, and nobody got hurt.

“The danger of it is the biggest reason, but this fire, everything is stored how it’s supposed to be stored, so it’s relatively safe until it’s not. Which is kind of what we were dealing with tonight. So once the explosion is over, you’re just dealing with some spot fires,” Wade said.

Investigators said they were able to look at video, and they don’t think anything suspicious happened, but they’re waiting to see what investigators say.

