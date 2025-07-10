Drivers demand that the road be fixed after pothole leaves them with popped tires, repairs

TUCKER, Ga. — A line of drivers were left with flat tires after they drove down a side street on Wednesday night just off Mountain Industrial Blvd.

The culprit: a large pothole that took up most of the right lane.

“I swear to god I did not see it, I felt it,” said Pamela Page, who was one of the unlucky drivers.

She says more than a dozen cars dealt with flat tires and took video of at least five of the unfortunate cars.

She returned to the scene on Thursday with Channel 2’s Michael Doudna, where they found a graveyard of broken asphalt and broken hubcaps, along with a barely patched pothole.

“It needs to be more than a patch, than a band-aid on a problem. And there is a big problem on this road,” Paige said. “DeKalb County, or whoever services this road, needs to step up and say, ‘Hey, this is on us. We need to repair this.’”

The Georgia Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining the road.

They said they have made temporary repairs on this road multiple times since March.

In a statement, GDOT said:

“Given the heavy freight traffic in this area, and the continued need for additional patches, the department is actively working on a comprehensive quick repair project to address deteriorating pavement conditions.”

