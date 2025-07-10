Pothole causes several flat tires on busy DeKalb County road

Crews began repairing a pothole on a busy DeKalb County road early Thursday.

A Channel 2 Action News viewer called our newsroom Wednesday night and reported seeing more than half a dozen vehicles pulled over on Mountain Industrial Boulevard near S. Royal Atlanta Drive in Tucker, all of them with flat tires.

One of the vehicles had two flat tires from hitting the pothole.

Workers set up cones to close off the lane near the pothole and partially filled the hole with sand.

We contacted DeKalb County Public Works to ask about a timeline on when the repairs will be completed, but have not yet heard a response.

