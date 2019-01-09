Dozens of homes without water after water main break

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A water main break is creating issues for dozens of families in DeKalb County.
The 6-inch pipe break happened on West Nancy Creek in the Brookhaven area.
Channel 2 Action News has learned that 40 homes are without water.
Crews are actively working to repair the break.
We're talking to watershed officials about what caused the main to break, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon
