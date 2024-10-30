Dog shot, killed by another dog’s owner while walking in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that killed a dog. Investigators say this is the only dog shooting it’s investigating.

The shooting happened Friday around 9:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Kensington Road.

The dog’s owner told police he was walking his pet without a leash when it ran up to another man walking his dog on a leash.

The owner said the other man shot his dog, who died from its injuries. The man did not stay on the scene and left before police arrived.

There have been social media videos going around on TikTok and Instagram about a “serial dog killer” shooting dogs in DeKalb County. Police emphasized this is the only incident of a dog shooting that they’re investigating.

Anyone who may have additional information can contact DeKalb police at 770-724-7477.

