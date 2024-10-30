Cobb County officials confirm voters given wrong information for 2 polling locations

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County government announced Tuesday that some voters had received incorrect voter guides in the mail.

According to the county, the Cobb Elections office “identified incorrectly printed polling locations” for two of the county’s precincts.

Officials said the affected precincts are Acworth 1C and Roswell 02.

The correct polling location for Acworth 1C is the North Cobb Senior Center at 3900 S. Main Street in Acworth

The correct polling location for Roswell 02 is Mt. Zion Methodist Church at 1770 Johnson Ferry Road in the unincorporated Marietta area of Cobb County

“We regret this error and are working to distribute the correct information via social media, our website, and the media,” Cobb Elections Director Tate Fall said in a statement. “Additionally, poll workers at the incorrectly listed locations will be ready to direct voters to the correct locations on Nov. 5. We encourage all voters to double-check their My Voter Page (mvp.sos.ga.gov) before heading out to vote on Election Day.”

The county said the mailed-in voter guides were part of an educational initiative from the county, not part of a state mandate.

Instead, it was “a component of the county’s Strategic Plan” for voter education regarding early voting, ballot measures and voter registration.

