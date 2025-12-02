DeKalb woman admits to shooting husband to death

DECATUR, Ga. — A 45-year-old woman will spend years behind bars after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and firearm possession charges in the 2022 shooting death of her husband.

The shooting happened on September 19, 2022, in unincorporated Decatur, when DeKalb County police responded to a 911 call made around 3:05 a.m. by Iesha Zenobia Harmon, 45, at a home on Charleston Terrace.

DKPD said Shedrick Harmon, 44, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his upper right torso and later died from his injuries.

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced the conviction, and a judge sentenced Iesha Harmon to 30 years in prison.

According to the DA’s office, Iesha Harmon claimed the shooting was accidental. She said two guns and unfolded laundry were on top of the couple’s bed.

She claimed to have picked up one of the guns wrong, discharging the weapon and shooting her husband. She insisted there was no argument at the time of the incident, investigators said.

However, investigations revealed a history of violence, drug and alcohol use, and infidelity in the couple’s relationship. Text messages and accounts from friends and family indicated that the 45-year-old had previously threatened Shedrick with a gun.

