Teen taunted over death of boyfriend, shot and killed by 15-year-old, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother says her heart is broken after a Thanksgiving gathering ended with her 16-year-old daughter killed.

Nandi Hamilton says the shooting death of her daughter, Taylor Hamilton, was captured on video and people are posting it on social media.

Clayton County police arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with Taylor’s death.

Taylor’s family told Channel 2’s Tom Jones her death is so senseless and Thanksgiving will never be the same.

“I just never thought I would be in this situation where I would be burying Taylor,” her aunt, Wazi Nyide said through tears.

Taylor’s mother says it makes no sense a 15-year-old boy had a gun and so brazenly shot her in front of others.

“I don’t know how he was that angry to pull out a gun and shoot her,” Nandi Hamilton said.

And she says it was all captured on the doorbell video from the home where her daughter went to hang out with friends.

It’s a video Hamilton says is too painful to watch.

The mother says Taylor, a sophomore at Booker T. Washington High School, went to visit friends before heading to her visit her father for Thanksgiving. She showed Jones the video.

“She’s sitting there with her earphones on,” Hamilton pointed out.

She says the video shows her daughter come out of the house on Wentworth Avenue and wait on her Uber.

“Uber was 5 minutes away,” she said.

Hamilton says the video shows kids come out of the house and start taunting Taylor, who was mourning the murder of her boyfriend.

“They were mad about her keeping her boyfriend’s name alive and they didn’t like that,” the mother said.

In the video Jones saw, Taylor sees the 15-year-old boy pull out a gun. She tells him, “I don’t care about no gun.”

They taunted her some more. Taylor grows frustrated and gets in the 15-year-old boy’s face. Hamilton says that’s when he shot her.

“He’s a monster. He shot her in cold blood,” she said.

She believes the so-called friends lured her to the home to do harm to her.

Hamilton says her daughter was so full of life. She says she loved being in the JROTC and loved being a girly girl.

She says her daughter’s death impacted students, teachers and principals.

Hamilton says Taylor had a positive impact on those around her.

“She spread so much love,” she said.

But she says all her love couldn’t save her from her killer.

“I feel sorry for him that he’s that cold. To do something so monstrous,” Hamilton said.

The teenager faces Malice Murder, First-Degree Child Cruelty, Possession of a Firearm by Someone under 16 and Possession of a Firearm During a Felony.

Taylor’s mother says someone should go to jail for sharing the doorbell video that police are using to investigate this case.

Taylor will be laid to rest Saturday at Donehoo-Lewis Funeral Home in Hapeville.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the family with funeral and other expenses.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group