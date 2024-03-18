Woman wanted on murder charges in DeKalb County arrested in Alabama

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County woman wanted on murder charges was arrested in Alabama.
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Phenix City Police and the United States Marshals Service, arrested fugitive Iesha Harmon this week
Harmon had multiple felony warrants for her arrest out of DeKalb County, including murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The Sheriff’s Office did not provide details about the murder in DeKalb County or say when it occurred.
Harmon is being extradited back to DeKalb County.
