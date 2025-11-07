DeKalb school board to vote on $18.5 million school security upgrades

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Board of Education will vote on a nearly $20 million security upgrade at dozens of schools.

The board will meet Monday for its regular scheduled meeting, which will include a vote on upgrading security vestibules at a group of elementary, middle and high schools in the district.

According to the agenda item, the $18.5 million is part of an E-SPLOST VI capital improvement project to upgrade the district’s on-campus security at 25 schools.

Once approved by the board, the project is set to begin immediately. The board previously approved the contract for Lefko Construction to design, build and install the security vestibules in August 2024.

The project will bring new security vestibules to the following schools, with set up as:

Avondale ES - $473,949.35

DeKalb School of the Arts -$802,170.26

Brockett ES - $640,612.05

Browns Mill ES - $476,756.15

Canby Lane ES - $496,913.00

Cedar Grove HS - $807,333.86

Chamblee HS - $1,899,565.93

Chamblee MS - $735,044.05

Columbia HS - $671,582.20

Coralwood Education - $800,454.22

Dunaire ES - $430,797.62

Dunwoody HS - $685,163.49

Flat Shoals ES - $608,971.46

Hightower ES - $483,602.09

Jolly ES - $590,118.95

Kingsley ES - $962,660.30

Lithonia HS - $1,047,350.38

Margaret Harris Comp School - $676,169.00

McLendon ES - $532,752.90

Panola Way ES - $1,005,186.05

Robert Shaw Theme ES — $936,707.87

Salem MS - $618,788.00

Stone Mountain MS - $801,799.17

Tucker MS - $733,298.81

Woodward ES - $539,880.06

