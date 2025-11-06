Company launches ‘Uber of private jets’ app in Georgia, Florida

ATLANTA — AirNex LLC, an aviation technology company based in Georgia, announced the launch of its mobile app, designed to make booking private flights as easy as scheduling a ride-share.

The app, which connects users with certified Part 135 charter operators, allows travelers to browse aircraft, compare options, and book flights directly through a modern and intuitive interface.

Initially, the app will only be available in Georgia and Florida, with plans for a nationwide rollout in 2026.

“The popular perception is that private flying is a luxury that only the super-rich can afford,” Taylor McReynolds, CEO of AirNex, said in a statement. “The reality is that there are a lot of private planes flying every day, and you’d be surprised how convenient and economical it can be, if you have the right information and a way to make the connection with the operator.”

The AirNex team brings together decades of experience in aviation, technology, finance, and business operations. Their expertise includes over 20 years of hands-on airport operations experience, Part 139 compliance, and aviation business development.

Several team members are licensed pilots and certified aviation professionals, which positions them well to understand the challenges and opportunities of modern flight operations.

The team also includes individuals with proven success in scaling digital platforms and senior-level experience in banking, corporate finance, and executive management.

With the AirNex app, the company aims to democratize access to private aviation, offering on-demand and transparent bookings to a broader audience.

AirNex said its app is currently in its final testing phase, with an official public release expected soon.

