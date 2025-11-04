DeKalb restaurant owner says government shutdown is impacting business

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The ongoing government shutdown is impacting local businesses, with some metro Atlanta restaurant owners reporting a decline in customers.

Federal employees not receiving paychecks are eating out less, affecting restaurants like Chico Cantina in Brookhaven.

“You definitely can see it. Especially at lunchtime,” said Chef Mimmo Alboumeh, owner of Chico Cantina.

Alboumeh, whose connection to the kitchen goes back two generations, is feeling the impact of the government shutdown on his restaurant business.

“You want people to be in the office. If you’re not getting paid, how are you going to go out for lunch?” he told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

Sarah Boim, a former CDC employee affected by the shutdown, said, “The loss of these jobs is going to trickle down throughout the community, because our income is not getting pumped into the market anymore.”

In an effort to support local restaurants during this downturn, Atlanta’s annual Latin Restaurant Weeks has arrived, funded by the nonprofit Feed the Soul Foundation.

Chef Mimmo expressed hope that the marketing campaign, which helped in the past by bringing in new customers, will again provide a boost.

“Oh yeah! She came here and prayed and blessed the location. Wow!” Chef Mimmo said, referring to his grandmother’s support.

Latin Restaurant Weeks runs through Nov. 21, offering a timely opportunity for restaurants like Chico Cantina to attract more diners during the shutdown.

