Upside-down American flag at protest leads to scuffle, charges for U.S. veteran, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A U.S. military veteran has been charged after police said he took someone’s American flag during a “No Kings” protest against the Trump administration.

Alec Whitaker told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that he was participating in his first protest. He and others displayed American flags upside down as a sign of dissent.

Police said that angered Terry Jones, who saw it while driving by. He stopped his vehicle, confronted Whitaker and forcibly took the flag, they said.

“I was like, ‘Is he coming to me?’” Whitaker said. “And before I could even realize it, he reached out grabbed my flag pole, twisted it and ripped it out of my hands.”

He said the protest was peaceful until Jones confronted him. During the altercation, an elderly man who attempted to assist Whitaker was knocked to the ground.

