DeKalb police searching for 12-year-old boy not seen in days

DEKALB COUNTY — DeKalb County police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen by his family in two days.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jaquan was last seen leaving his home near the 4400 block of Buckingham Circle on June 14. Police did not give his last name.

TRENDING STORIES:

He’s described as 6 feet tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes and a small black afro.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

He was last seen wearing a green hoodie, black jeans and white Nikes. Anyone who sees him is asked to call the DeKalb County Special Victim’s unit at 770-724-7710.

Local, federal authorities stepping up their search for 12 year-old-girl who disappeared

©2024 Cox Media Group