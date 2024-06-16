DeKalb police searching for 12-year-old boy not seen in days

DEKALB COUNTY — DeKalb County police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen by his family in two days.
Jaquan was last seen leaving his home near the 4400 block of Buckingham Circle on June 14. Police did not give his last name.
He’s described as 6 feet tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes and a small black afro.
He was last seen wearing a green hoodie, black jeans and white Nikes. Anyone who sees him is asked to call the DeKalb County Special Victim’s unit at 770-724-7710.
