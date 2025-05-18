DeKalb police looking for person who fired shots at house

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are looking for the person who opened fire on a house in a DeKalb County neighborhood.

No one was hurt at the home on Katelyn Park in Lithonia, but the gunfire put neighbors on edge.

Patrice Daniels had a peaceful walk with her dog on Sunday morning after being awakened by gunfire the previous night.

“I heard a bam, bam, bam, bam, bam. And then I said, ‘That was gunshots!’” she told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims. “It woke me up. It was very, very loud. I thought it was on my street.”

Three other neighbors told Mims they heard 15 to 20 shots.

A man with two children said the shooting has him worried about his family’s safety.

Neighbors said the residents of the house recently moved in and often get rowdy.

Daniels said she’s had to pick up beer cans tossed on the street.

DeKalb County police have not yet identified any suspects.

