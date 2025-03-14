DeKalb Police investigating carjacking at gas station, child inside of taken vehicle

DEKALB COUNTY — The DeKalb County Police Department is searching for a stolen vehicle with a child inside.

Police say around 10:18 p.m. this evening, they responded to an armed carjacking in the 2900 block of Panola Road.

When they arrived, they learned the victim’s 4-year-old child was in the back seat when the vehicle was stolen.

Police say they are looking for a 2020 gray Jeep Wagoneer, however, they say it appears the tag was possibly removed from the vehicle.

Anyone who believes they see the vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.

Stay tuned to Channel 2 Action News This Morning, starting at 4:30 a.m. for more on this developing story.

