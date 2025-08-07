DeKalb police giving away free gun safes this Saturday

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is offering free gun safes to residents this Saturday, August 9, from 10 AM to 4 PM at all four precincts.

The initiative aims to promote safe and responsible firearm storage in homes and neighborhoods across DeKalb County.

Residents do not need to register to receive a gun safe, but must meet certain eligibility requirements.

The gun safes will be distributed at the North Central Precinct, South Precinct, East Precinct, and Tucker Precinct. Each location will operate on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

To qualify for a free gun safe, individuals must be gun owners, at least 21 years old, and residents of DeKalb County. Additionally, only one gun safe will be provided per household.

The event organizers encourage residents to arrive early, as the number of gun safes available is limited.

By providing free gun safes, the DeKalb County Police Department hopes to enhance safety and prevent accidents related to improper firearm storage.

