DeKalb PD warns against street takeover event

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Think twice about taking part in a street takeover event in DeKalb County, police warned Friday.

Channel 2 Action News has reported on teen takeover events and the police response to them in metro Atlanta.

DeKalb PD said in a news release an invitation to “Glenwood Day” is not authorized or permitted on Glenwood Road.

Police cautioned the public on social media that law enforcement will be out in force to monitor and enforce the laws.

“Any individuals participating in unlawful activity—including traffic violations, roadway obstruction, or disorderly conduct—will be subject to enforcement action, including arrest," DeKalb PD said.

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DeKalb County Police Address Unauthorized Event on Glenwood Road

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga.— The DeKalb County Police Department is aware of social media posts promoting an event known as “Glenwood Day” scheduled to occur on Glenwood Road.

This event is not authorized or permitted.

DKPD will have an increased presence in the area to monitor activity, protect the public, and enforce all applicable laws. Any individuals participating in unlawful activity—including traffic violations, roadway obstruction, or disorderly conduct—will be subject to enforcement action, including arrest.

The Department encourages all individuals to comply with the law and prioritize the safety of the community.

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