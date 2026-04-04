Atlanta mayor wants to give teens something to do besides ‘teen takeovers’

ATLANTA — For the first time, we’re taking you inside the chaos police encountered during last weekend’s teen takeover at a Gwinnett County mall.

Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter went through body camera footage released by the Gwinnett County Police Department from the planned gathering on March 28.

In it, you can see officers arresting multiple teenagers, while large crowds run through and out of the mall.

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Authorities say nine people were arrested, and one teen was injured. Charges include obstruction, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespassing. Investigators say this is part of a growing pattern of similar gatherings across metro Atlanta in recent weeks.

In response, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced the “So ATL” initiative Thursday, aimed at curbing these events and keeping teens engaged during spring break.

“We’re focused on 14 to 17-year-olds to make sure they have some guidance and stay safe,” Dickens said.

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Through “So ATL,” teens will have access to safe, structured activities at local recreation centers. The city is also committing $50,000 to create a dedicated “third space” designed specifically for young people.

“The third space would be a cool place for teens, a mix of a teen club without alcohol, maybe an arcade, something similar to what we offer at our rec centers,” Dickens said.

With more than eight metro school districts on spring break next week, law enforcement, including Gwinnett County police, is warning families that teen takeovers and violence will not be tolerated, and parents could also face consequences.

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