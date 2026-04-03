You may be paying less in taxes soon in Georgia

ATLANTA — You may be paying less in state income tax, but your property taxes could keep going up.

The Georgia Legislature tackled both and more into the wee hours of the morning before adjourning for the year.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot reported on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m. that lawmakers wanted to give taxpayers a break, and they did for the most part.

For instance, a married couple making about $100,000 a year is now paying around $4,000 a year in state income tax.

Next year, if Gov. Brian Kemp signs the bill passed by lawmakers, that will go down about $500. And it would be even more of a tax break in the years after that.

But don’t expect any breaks on property tax yet.

Lawmakers celebrated the end of a rough and tumble legislative session in the wee hours of Friday morning. And soon, Georgia taxpayers could be celebrating, too.

Lawmakers approved a cut in the state income tax rate and an increase in deductions, which could save you money in the long run.

Atlanta resident Michael Smalls likes the idea, but he says he doesn’t mind paying taxes to help the community.

“If I’m going to save some money, awesome. Yes, of course. You know, like, if someone says they’re going to cut my income tax, and it’s going to be less. Yes, that’s great,” he said.

Lawmakers failed to put a 3% cap on property tax increases, though they did put a cap on how much counties can assess your house at.

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