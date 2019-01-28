DeKalb has trouble finding enough substitute teachers

When DeKalb County School District needs a substitute teacher, the classroom only gets one two-thirds of the time.
That could mean teachers from other classes check in on other classes where no teacher has reported for duty, or that classes go without adult supervision.
Other metro Atlanta school districts have much more success filling classrooms when a teacher is out, at an average rate of more than 85 percent.
DeKalb school officials recently announced a substitute teacher job fair, to be held Wednesday at Elizabeth Andrews High School, inside district headquarters at 1701 Mountain Industrial Blvd. in Stone Mountain.
