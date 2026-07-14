DeKalb election officials say to be cautious about 3rd party voting registration mailers

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Election officials are urging residents to verify their voter registration information through official sources, rather than third-party mailings reported across the state.

The DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections Office says it is safer to verify your voter registration status with them, instead of going by what unaffiliated groups send out.

The office’s recommendation comes months ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

The county agency urged caution about mail received from third-party organizations, which are not working with the state or county, to avoid potential confusion.

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The elections office said many voters could already be receiving third-party mail about their voter registrations.

While some of these mailings may contain official State of Georgia voter registration applications, elections officials said the mailings themselves are independently created and mailed out.

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The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office recently reported numerous instances of voter registration mailers being sent to deceased Georgians. These reports have raised questions and confusion among some voters.

Keisha L. Smith, executive Director of DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections, said having accurate information was the most important thing.

“Every eligible voter deserves access to accurate and trusted election information,” Smith said. “Our office remains the official source for voter registration information, election deadlines, polling locations and voting resources. Before completing or submitting a voter registration application received in the mail, we encourage residents to verify their registration status with our office to determine whether any action is necessary.”

In recent weeks, election officials have also received statewide reports indicating that some third-party mailings have used outdated mailing lists. These lists include individuals who are deceased or who are already registered at their current address.

Channel 2 Action News reported how some of the mailings, some sent to deceased voters, were now under investigation by Georgia Sec. of State’s Office, which oversees elections.

Consequently, voters who are already registered may receive unnecessary applications.

DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections plans to soon launch a public awareness initiative. This initiative is designed to help residents distinguish between official election communications and third-party outreach, while also ensuring voters have access to accurate, timely and reliable election information.

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