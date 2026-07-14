SANDY SPRIINGS, Ga. — Drivers in Sandy Springs should plan for delays after a part of a busy road was closed Tuesday for an emergency water main repair.

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According to city officials, Roberts Drive is closed to through traffic between 9755 Roberts Drive and Roswell Road while crews work to repair the damaged water main.

Drivers are being asked to follow posted detour signs and use alternate routes when possible.

Emergency water man repair closes portion of busy road in Sandy Springs

City officials said local traffic and emergency vehicle access will be maintained whenever possible during the repair work.

Crews are actively working to complete the repairs and reopen the roadway, but officials have not announced when the closure is expected to end.

“We’ll provide updates as they become available. Thank you for your patience and cooperation,” the city said.

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