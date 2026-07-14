Traffic stop leads to 4 arrests, recovery of guns equipped with illegal ‘switches’

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Four people are facing charges in a gang investigation, and three of the suspects are teenagers.

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DeKalb County police say officers were investigating a robbery that led to a traffic stop in the 2300 block of Glenwood Ave. on July 9.

During the traffic stop, four suspects were arrested. DKPD said two suspects were carrying guns, and investigators later seized more guns from inside the car.

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Investigators later searched a home in the 4800 block of Bob White Run. During the search, officers recovered five guns.

Investigators say four of the guns were equipped with illegal ‘switches,’ which can turn handguns into fully automatic weapons.

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The following individuals have been charged:

Benjamin Moon, 17

Armed Robbery



Terroristic Threats



Possession of a Machine Gun



Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Angel Suarez, 17

Armed Robbery



Possession of a Machine Gun



Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Jaquayvius Fegins, 20

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute



Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

A 16-year-old boy

Armed Robbery



Possession of a Machine Gun



Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Moon, Suarez and Fegins were booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

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