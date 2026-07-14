Singer ‘Chronic Law’ arrested after 120 mph police chase in Georgia; Guns found in car

ATLANTA — Jamaican music artist Chronic Law, 32, whose real name is Ackeme Jermane Campbell, is in federal custody after leading police on a high-speed chase and was caught with several firearms.

Campbell has been living in the United States on an O-1B non-immigrant visa.

The charges stem from an incident in November in which deputies attempted to pull Campbell over in Turner County, and he sped away.

Deputies then went after him with a chase reaching speeds of over 120 mph, court documents say.

After the chase ended, deputies allegedly discovered several firearms, as captured on body camera.

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These included a semiautomatic pistol with one magazine and 12 rounds of ammunition, another semiautomatic pistol with two magazines and 31 rounds of ammunition, and a semiautomatic rifle with two magazines and 49 rounds of ammunition.

One of the guns was reported stolen from Miami.

Campbell allegedly admitted to agents that the firearms belonged to him.

He also allegedly stated that he had not applied for the necessary waivers permitting ownership, as it is illegal for a visa holder to possess firearms.

Campbell was arrested in Miami, Florida, on July 5.

The judge ordered Campbell detained without bond at his initial appearance on July 9.

The court determined his detention was necessary due to his alleged affiliation with a criminal gang and his high risk of flight from the country, alongside the serious nature of the crime and the quantity of firearms and ammunition in his possession.

Campbell has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. It carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Campbell remains in federal custody.

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