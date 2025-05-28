DeKalb County’s College Ave. water main project starts soon

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Those who live in or commute through DeKalb County will soon encounter some new road construction on their route.

A water main replacement project will start June 9 on College Avenue, and DeKalb County officials said it is expected to last about six months, barring delays.

Evening crews will work on the road from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Friday.

Crews will replace about 7,100 feet of pipe on College Avenue between Sam Crossings and Lakeshore Drive.

County officials said this work is part of a $4.27 billion capital improvement program “to improve capacity and service of the watershed systems serving the community.”

The county invites the public to learn more about the project by joining the virtual community meeting at 6:30 p.m. on June 5 via Zoom.

The public can also learn more about this project by calling the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or emailing projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.

