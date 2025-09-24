DeKalb County replacing more water pipes next month

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County will begin the Dunwoody Knoll Water Main Replacement Project on October 6, replacing 14,500 feet of water pipe to improve the local watershed system.

This project is part of DeKalb County’s $4.27 billion capital improvement program designed to improve the capacity and service of the county’s watershed systems. Construction is expected to last from October 2025 to October 2026, with work happening from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Residents should anticipate increased noise and traffic during construction hours. The project will replace iron water pipes between Roberts Drive and Redfield Road.

A virtual community meeting is scheduled for September 30 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom to provide more information about the project. Residents can join the meeting through this link.

For more information, residents can contact the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.

