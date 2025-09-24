Young child shot near Cobb County hotel

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A young child was hit by gunfire after officers responded to a report of shots fired at a hotel on Tuesday night, police said.

According to Cobb County police, around 8:03 p.m., officers arrived at 4900 Circle 75 Parkway after receiving the report and discovered the child had been hit by gunfire.

The address appears to be the Budgetel Inn & Suites- Atlanta Galleria Stadium.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Authorities have not yet released the identity or condition of the child involved in the incident. The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are working to gather more information.

