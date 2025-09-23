MARTA bus leaves disabled passenger stranded for hours late night at Vine City Station

ATLANTA — A MARTA bus operator was fired after leaving a disabled passenger stranded late at night at Vine City Station in Northwest Atlanta.

The incident occurred Sept. 13 when Latieria Jackson, who has cerebral palsy, was left waiting for a MARTA Mobility bus after finishing work at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“It was too late for me to be out here. I was terrified,” Jackson told Channel 2’s Tom Jones on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

Jackson noted that her app indicated the driver was supposed to be at the station at 10 p.m., but when she arrived, they were nowhere to be found.

MARTA interim General Manager Jonathan Hunt confirmed that the driver had left, violating work rules, which led to the operator’s termination.

Jackson said she waited until 2 a.m. before convincing another driver to take her home, although Hunt believes she was picked up at midnight.

Hunt apologized and stated that MARTA is implementing additional training for its mobility staff and considering adding more vehicles and equipment to better track customers.

“We need to experience what our patrons experience. Providing transit is our product,” he said.

