Woman accused of Brookhaven mailroom thefts arrested after chase involving stolen van

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Amanda Noble, 44, of Atlanta, who was wanted for multiple offenses in Brookhaven.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Noble is accused of targeting apartment mailrooms on Aug. 5 and Aug. 23, stealing packages during both incidents. In the Aug. 23 burglary alone, nearly 100 packages intended for residents were taken.

On Tuesday, Fulton County officials said the 44-year-old was arrested after a police chase involving a stolen van that ended in a crash on a dead-end street. The driver, identified as 47-year-old Donald Johnson, managed to escape and is still at large.

The arrest occurred after Fulton County deputies received an alert about a stolen van last seen in Clayton County. Investigator Moore tried to stop the van, which then sped away, leading to a chase, authorities said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies said after the van crashed, both Noble and Johnson ran away. Noble was captured, while Johnson escaped.

Noble faces charges including willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, theft by receiving stolen property, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. She was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Johnson has multiple arrest warrants for charges including attempting to misrepresent a tag, possession of marijuana, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-8477, texting CSGA to 738477, downloading the P3 Tips mobile app, or submitting a tip through the website.

If the tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

©2025 Cox Media Group