Brookhaven Police ID woman wanted for mailroom thefts

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The Brookhaven Police Department have identified Amanda Noble as the primary suspect in a series of mailroom burglaries across metro Atlanta apartment complexes. Detectives say she is still on the run.

Channel 2 Action News has reported on the mailroom thefts that happened on Aug. 5 and Aug. 23. Last week, investigators released photos of the suspect.

Police described Noble as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. She has brown hair that is currently dyed pink and green eyes.

Police say Noble is behind the theft of nearly 100 packages from residents. The person committing the crimes has been seen leaving in a white Ford Transit-style van, possibly a 2017 model, as well as other vehicles including a yellow Penske-style box truck.

Authorities believe Noble is sometimes accompanied by a man, who has been seen with her during several burglaries. Detectives have not released a description or photos.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Amanda Noble and helping us identify the man seen with her during these burglaries,” said Lt. Anthony Petron, Public Information Officer. “Any information provided could be critical in bringing these individuals into custody and preventing further crimes.”

This case remains under investigation, and anyone with information on Noble’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477. You can remain anonymous.

