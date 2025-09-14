Police identify woman they say has stolen hundreds of packages across metro

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven police believe they know who has been stealing packages from the community, and they say the suspect has been committing this crime for years.

Police say they have a warrant out for the arrest of Amanda Noble, who is accused of targeting apartment mailrooms on Aug. 5 and Aug. 23, stealing packages during both incidents. In the Aug. 23 burglary alone, nearly 100 packages intended for residents were taken.

Capt. Abrem Ayana with the Brookhaven Police Department said this isn’t Noble’s first run-in with the law.

“We arrested Ms. Noble previously in Brookhaven back in 2023. We investigated a similar case here in Brookhaven, where she was accused of stealing packages at a separate apartment complex. All appearances are that this is what she does,” Ayana said.

Police said the suspect was last seen leaving the scene in a white Ford transit-style van, possibly a 2017 model.

They believe she might be connected to other crimes in the surrounding area.

Grant Park homeowner Christopher Doherty believes the person seen in the recently released surveillance video could be the same person captured on camera targeting his community.

“She has a unique look with that pink hair and that pink braid,” Doherty said, describing the woman caught on Ring video during a May burglary at the Swift Townhome community.

Doherty said his community has been targeted multiple times this year, and he and others in the neighborhood are frustrated.

“Stealing packages from someone who works hard for the things that they buy, it’s just kind of crazy that someone would swoop in and steal these things,” Doherty said.

While Brookhaven police work to track down their porch pirate, they’re shipping out some advice to help homeowners protect their packages.

“We would encourage our residents, even if you have a secure mailroom or package room — in many cases, they can still gain access — so if you’re able to do a will call, we always recommend you do a will call," Ayana said.

Police said they are also looking for a second suspect believed to be the woman’s co-conspirator.

Anyone with information about Noble’s whereabouts or about a second suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577- 8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.,

