Georgia church pastor indicted on multiple sex charges involving a minor

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia has indicted Pastor Bernadel Semexant, 35, of the House of Prayer Christian Church of America, and eight other people associated with the church, on multiple sex offenses involving a minor.

A grand jury indicted Semexant on Sept. 10 on charges of enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, sexual abuse of a minor, transfer of obscene material to a minor, receipt of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

“Our law enforcement partners work relentlessly to protect our most vulnerable citizens from harm and exploitation,” said U.S. Attorney Megan Heap. “This indictment demonstrates the continued success of those efforts.”

“The allegations in this indictment reflect a profound betrayal of trust by an individual in a position of spiritual authority,” said Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “We urge anyone with information about Pastor Semexant or others in positions of trust within HOPCC to come forward—your voice matters, and you may help protect other potential victims.”

TRENDING STORIES:

HOPCC has locations in various states, including Georgia, North Carolina, Washington, Texas, and Tennessee, which may be relevant to the investigation.

The charges against Semexant carry severe penalties. Enticement of a Minor to Engage in Sexual Activity can result in a sentence of 10 years to life imprisonment, along with a fine of up to $250,000 and at least 5 years of supervised release.

Sexual Abuse of a Minor is punishable by up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and at least 5 years of supervised release.

Transfer of Obscene Material to a Minor carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and at least 3 years of supervised release.

Receipt and Possession of Child Pornography each carry penalties of up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and at least 5 years of supervised release. The charges against Pastor Bernadel Semexant involve serious offenses related to the exploitation of a minor.

The FBI and the United States Attorney’s Office are actively seeking additional information related to Pastor Semexant and other individuals in positions of trust within HOPCC.

If you have any information or know of more potential victims, you can fill out this form HERE.

©2025 Cox Media Group