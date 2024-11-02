Missing 7-year-old child kidnapped by father’s ex-girlfriend, DeKalb Police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 7-year-old child they say was kidnapped.

Miguel Coggins was last seen on Oct. 25 at a residence located at 2233 Cherokee Valley Drive in Lithonia.

The child, according to DKPD is believed to be with 25-year-old Diamond Allen Dupree, the ex-girlfriend of his father.

“We believe Miguel has been taken by Diamond Dupree,” DKPD said.

Coggins is black, with brown eyes and black braids. He was born July 18, 2017, is 4-feet-tall, weighs 52 pounds.

Dupree is 5-feet-2 inches tall and weighs 117 pounds, possibly wearing black or brown hair.

It is also unclear what make, model and car the two are believed to be driving. Anyone with information is asked to contact DKPD at 678-406-7944.

